LETTER: Working from home a new reality

The government should leapfrog this pandemic and encourage people to work from home where possible. It's been well proven during the COVID crisis that people often prefer to work from home and that productivity is even better. It's not for everyone or every situation but overall people love it and the technology is here now.

Why spend taxpayers money on an outdated model when working from home works so well?

Deryk Houston

Sooke

