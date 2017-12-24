LETTER: Woodstove critics attack Canadian tradition

To the lady who wrote she is choking daily with the wood burning smoke (Wood smoke is a daily choking hazard, The NEWS, Dec. 21).

To the lady who wrote she is choking daily with the wood burning smoke (Wood smoke is a daily choking hazard, The NEWS, Dec. 21).

First, she states there are inversions, no rain and no wind. Well, I am not sure where she lives but the statistics from public works Parksville showed we had 207 mm of rain in the month of November. There was also a lot of wind through November and into December. How many power outages have we had? Secondly, she states that her house is filled daily through her air intakes every day of the season. If this is truly the case, she should call someone qualified in heating and have her house checked, as this is not normal.

Perhaps consideration to moving to another location should be in the offing. Burning wood to supply heat and to cook with has been with us for thousands of years. The smell of a wood fire is unmistakable. I remember coming home from school and opening the kitchen door to the smell of mom’s cooking and the wood-burning stove.

Now we are faced with another minority trying to change the way Canadians grew up, and who wish to continue the age-old tradition of burning wood, be it in a fireplace or a cook stove. What’s next?

Dave Emery

Parksville