LETTER – Wood stove ban battles far more than CO2 emissions

Dear editor,

Comox council is to be congratulated for taking a first step in dealing with our wood smoke problem.

However, in your recent article, Richard Kanigan, CAO for the town, refers only to CO2 emissions from wood stoves as a major concern. That is certainly true with any source of heat but he missed the big one re wood stoves – the added release of PM2.5.

“Particulate matter (PM) is considered the air pollutant of greatest concern to human health in BC.” – BC Healthlink.

Open burning emits approximately 45 per cent of the PM2.5 in the Comox Valley; wood stoves approximately 35 per cent. Not quite as much but still very significant and exacerbated by being generated closer to homes, concentrated in some neighbourhoods, and poor firewood burning practices. Wood smoke also exposes neighbours to irritating odours that enter homes and interfere with outdoor activities and is a significant health hazard to anyone with breathing issues.

These are the most significant concerns, not CO2 emissions.

Marilyn Armstrong,

Comox

