LETTER: Wood smoke is a daily choking hazard

I, too, am choking with the wood-burning smoke. Inversions, no rain and no wind, this polluted air comes into my air intakes and fills my house all day, every day of this season.
Shirley Sterlinger
Parksville
I, too, am choking with the wood-burning smoke. Inversions, no rain and no wind, this polluted air comes into my air intakes and fills my house all day, every day of this season.
I, too, am choking with the wood-burning smoke. Inversions, no rain and no wind, this polluted air comes into my air intakes and fills my house all day, every day of this season.
Shirley Sterlinger
Parksville