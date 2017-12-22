LETTER: Wood smoke is a daily choking hazard

I, too, am choking with the wood-burning smoke. Inversions, no rain and no wind, this polluted air comes into my air intakes and fills my house all day, every day of this season.

Shirley Sterlinger

Parksville

