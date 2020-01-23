LETTER – Wood burning serves a purpose, particularly during power outages

Dear editor,

Sometimes it takes a power outage to make people aware that you can make a pot of coffee, cook a meal, dry your clothes on a rack and keep the house warm all with wood from your own back yard rather than having to rely on something generated or fracked then transmitted or shipped through a pipeline from hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away!

The responsible use of modern, high-efficiency woodstoves is an invaluable option in emergencies and produce less than a gram and a half of carbon per hour when dry seasoned wood is burned properly.

Edwin Grieve,

Area C