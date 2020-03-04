LETTER: Women’s centre needs support to rebuild

Re: “Fundraiser launched as Nelson Women’s Centre moves forward,” Feb. 27

Since the above press release was published by the Nelson Star, I have been approached by numerous people. What’s happening? Is it safe to donate? Will the Women’s Centre survive?

I’m not a member of the board of the Women’s Centre, but I am a member of the governance committee, and have a reasonable sense of what’s happening.

From what I see, the new board of 11 diverse women is working hard to rebuild the Women’s Centre and to address the deficiencies that developed over the past couple years.

The board is engaged in learning about its roles and responsibilities and has established committees including governance, public relations, facilities, human resources, finances and, importantly, fundraising. They’re all hard at work.

I’m reassured by the goodwill being shown so far, although of course stresses, hurt and mistrust persist. Dialogue continues.

Much work lies ahead but as one of the women who petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court for assistance in getting the Women’s Centre back on track, I can say that I’m optimistic that this beloved 47-year-old organization will recover and thrive.

If you’re able, please show that you care about this valuable asset and the women it serves. Donate to the fundraiser. Become a member. Come celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Royal. Community support is particularly needed at this time.

Donna Macdonald

Nelson

