LETTER: Without these people, Christmas would not be so merry in Chilliwack

The volunteers and contributors to the annual Christmas Sharing program deserve our thanks. There are so many people in our community that use this every year, it’s both heartbreaking and inspiring to be a part of.

I’m grateful to Remax Realty for hosting their annual toy drive and to the athletes that participate in the CATT fund; without you, many children would not have a very Merry Christmas.

I realize the true meaning of Christmas is not about gifts, but the reality is it’s become a part of the celebration. To see the look on a child’s face when they open a gift that they really want fills your heart.

There is, however, room for improvement. This year Christmas Sharing was seriously lacking in baby essentials such as diapers, wipes and PJs, and every year there’s a struggle to fill the wishes for teenagers. Yes, gift cards are donated, but not nearly enough. It would be nice for a teenager to open something that they’ve asked for like a sweatshirt, PJs or games.

Thank you to all who take time out of their crazy schedules to consider those that don’t have as much. God bless and Merry Christmas.

Deb Edwards

