LETTER: Willowbrook Santa the real deal

Dear Editor,
We have brought our kids (from Langley) as well as our six-year-old niece (from Toronto) to visit Santa at Willowbrook.
Our kids have seen him since they were born (they are 12 and eight).
To our niece he is the “real” one, so she has come from Toronto to visit him for three years in a row.
RELATED: VIDEO – ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa
Thanks Santa.
Tanya McLachlan, Langley
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________