LETTER: Will Victoria council members use bike lanes?

Which members of Victoria city council will commit to regular bicycle commuting on Richardson Street, every day, for whatever reason or occasion, except when ice, snow or frost? If you want it, then use it.

Jim Grayson

Saanich

