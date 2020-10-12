LETTER: Wild cat alert from Langley City resident

Dear Editor,
My wife and I just saw a cougar or mountain lion jump out of the bushes in the private garden owned by Signature Suites Apartments, next to Timms Community Centre, at 20303 Douglas Cres.
We’re not sure if it is still the garden.
We reported it to 9-1-1 and animal control people.
Unfortunately we didn’t get a photo, it happened so quick.
Hopefully it will be able to get back in the wild safely, without anyone getting hurt.
Paul Ingold, Langley City
