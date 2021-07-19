LETTER: Why isn’t discrimination against whites spoken of, Langley man asks

All racism and discrimination should be taken serious, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

There are a lot of stories about whites been racist. A fad of some source and it is great that it is exposed but regrettable that it is limited to white bashing.

We have thousands of racist employers in the region, but they are not white so all media and politicians aren’t touching it. So it is safe to discriminate if your not white, no one will inquire! Sad really.

All racism and discrimination should be taken seriously.

Marcel Larouche, Walnut Grove

