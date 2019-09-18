Letter: Why is the onus on the bike rider?

Why is the onus on the bike owner to not be worried that someone will steal his/her bike?

When I was growing up in Penticton, about a thousand years ago, we never locked our bicycles and we never had to “keep a direct eye on it.”

So, I must ask (rhetorically) what has changed over the years? Why is the onus on the bike owner to be thoughtful and proactive and not be worried that someone will steal his/her bike? (Again, rhetorical).

Well, first there’s Trudeau Sr.’s Charter of Wrongs and Foibles. This enactment without the consent of a majority of Canada’s population made it a right to do basically whatever you want and the freedom to not be prosecuted for it.

Then there’s our revolving door justice system. Steal a bike, get caught, go before a judge, get a slap on the wrist; “please don’t do that again,” go back on the street, steal another bike.

And, of course, the apparent complete lack of personal responsibility which seems to abound in today’s western world.

When I see a person who is obviously above six feet riding a little kid’s bike down main street I wonder, did he steal that? So why don’t the cops stop and ask him? Go back to the top.

Without a dramatic overhaul of our justice system and several amendments to the charter; (which has never been amended; the U.S. constitution has been amended 27 times) this situation will never change and will get worse.

Lock up your bikes!

Mark Roberts

Penticton