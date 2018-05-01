LETTER: Why is airport town’s top industry?

I have never sent a letter to the editor before. But, it's a beautiful sunny day and it is impossible to be outside as the airplanes today are one after the other and everywhere in the sky. I tried to escape but the overhead noise accompanied me on my walk. Being outside in the summer isn't a choice anymore.

Every year the noise becomes worse. Four years ago there seemed to be only a couple of planes up there. But now it is relentless. Whoever decided to make an airport the main industry in bucolic Qualicum Beach is ruining the quality of life in what used to be an idyllic town.

Our peaceful town is disappearing year by year because of the shortsightedness of a town council that seems to have decided to make an airport the main industry.

I understand that there has been resistance to the ever-expanding noise in the past. Why has the town not listened? Why do they keep allowing an expansion of air traffic? Who is behind this?

Nancy Taylor Hamilton

Qualicum Beach