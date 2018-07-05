LETTER: Why does water taste foul?

Our water is supplied to us by Epcor in French Creek. The water is taken from an aquifer and treated before being delivered to us.

We have concerns about the quality and the supply of the water for a number of reasons. The aquifer has a fish composting dump sitting on top.

This water having filtered through the compost is then treated with chemicals, one being chlorine which is a toxic chemical and can cause health issues.

This water is sent to us through concrete/asbestos pipes. These pipes are banned in Canada and no longer used and will have to be replaced and have started breaking down in Qualicum beach.

A report of the system by a consultant taken September, 2017 shows a declining level of water over the years.

The question is why the composting dump was allowed to be established who gave them permission to put a composting dump over an aquifer serving a community?

Epcor insist that the water quality conforms to the regulations set down by the government.

So why does it smell and taste foul and cannot be consumed without some kind of filtration?

I feel that this situation has been allowed to continue because this comes under different government departments. The Provincial Controller of Water Rights, the Agricultural Land Use, and the drinking water and watershed protection of the RDN, but ultimately the Ministry of Health should be responsible.

Keith Jones

Qualicum Beach