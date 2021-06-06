LETTER: Why can’t trees be protected? Langley woman wonders

Society protects buildings and human-made structures so why not trees?

Langley Township council passed a tree protection bylaw in 2019, but various letter writers have questionned whether it does enough. (Black Press Media file)

Dear Editor,

Re: ancient trees

We preserve historical landmarks.

We preserve historical buildings.

Why can’t we preserve historical trees?

Just a thought!

Kitty Brett, Langley City

