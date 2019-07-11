LETTER: Who is this Roundup writer?

Re: “Glyphosate ban is fear-mongering and pseudoscience,” July 4

His is an interesting opinion, I guess. But it lacks depth. Why would Mr Lengsfeld’s opinion about Roundup be any more reliable than the various organizations and scientists who have determined that glyphosate is a dangerous substance?

The curious mind wants to know who this writer is? Garden store owner? Russian troll? Scientist with actual knowledge about this material? Please expand on the basis for discounting calls for a ban on this junk.

Bill Wells (retired professional agrologist)

Kaslo