Letter: Who is paying bills for pipeline protest?

Editor: While I support anyone's right to protest perceived or real dangers to one's life and living, regarding the K.M. recent protest, who's paying the bills?

Editor: While I support anyone’s right to protest perceived or real dangers to one’s life and living, regarding the K.M. recent protest, who’s paying the bills?

This recent protest was a well-organized action with commercially created signage and banners.

It is a well documented fact that some factions in the US are against Canadian oil going to a market currently controlled by the US.

The Keystone Line is another pipeline getting attention because the bitumen going to Texas for processing is for sale mainly to Korea.

Recent yearly sales are in the $40 billion range.

A thorough investigation of “facts” show that the transportation of oil and gas products in mandatory regulated double hull cargo ships is one of the safest means of transportation, to date one incident with no leakage to the ocean, and not in port.

Playing on a person’s emotions brings to mind a Second World War, method of disinformation: “Repeat a lie often enough and the gullible will soon take it as fact.”

Not me, after 40 years of oil and gas construction experience.

Pipelines are the heaviest regulated construction in Canada, sales relate to taxes for our province.

Terry Brenan,

Aldergrove