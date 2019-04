Editor:

Regarding Gordie Hogg on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s refusal to bow to party influence:

“… quite a step outside the best interest of the party and party principles.”

Quite right, she put country ahead of party and principles ahead of a paycheque. A completely independent judiciary is fundamental to the rights and freedoms of all Canadians. Whipped MPs like Mr. Hogg give far too much power to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Alec Mackenzie, Surrey