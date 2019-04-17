LETTER: Where did Port Alberni’s iconic banners go?

It's funny how you get so used to seeing things in a certain place and in a certain way...

To the Editor,

It’s funny how you get so used to seeing things in a certain place and in a certain way that when they disappear it can take a while to realize it. Such as it has been with the poles and banners at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street.

The last banners I remember being up were at Christmas. Then the poles disappeared too.

I realize the property ownership has changed and I hope this is just a hiccup while the new owners work to put something new there for the community to use. I’d hate to think that this common and important place for announcements for at least the past 40 years has been quietly taken away for good. If that is the case, I’d suggest the San Group, especially as a new member of the community, should reconsider their decision.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni