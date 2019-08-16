Letter: When will we get water bombers?

Having experienced several fires in the Okanagan Valley, and, given the current fire in Oliver has grown from 200 hectares to more than 2,600 hectares, I must comment.
What is wrong with our government in B.C. when the fires are being fought by brave firefighters supported by helicopters with water buckets? Those buckets are like throwing a cup of water onto your burning house. Very little is gained.
When is the government going to wake up and get some water bombers? They carry a lot more water and get it on to the fire a lot quicker.
A small portion of the $1.5 billion (provincial) surplus could be used.
We in the Okanagan are putting up with bad air quality and many are losing their homes.
Allan Watt
Penticton