v

LETTER: When opportunity meets preparedness

From reader Ron Robinson

When considering financial support in a post-COVID world, we might want to use the lens of climate change and the future in which we want to live. The past, we will recall, has led us to where we are today. When opportunity meets preparedness, significant synergies can result and include a future by design.

Money will be spent in the post-COVID recovery. Do we want to use a rear view mirror to reclaim the past, or design the future in which we want to live? There are opportunities to re-train workers and develop infrastructure to help transition toward that future. Are we prepared to take advantage of that opportunity?

Ron Robinson

Nelson

Nelson Star

Previous story
QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteers answer the escalating need to feed people in the Alberni Valley
Next story
LETTERS: Former Mountie’s letter should be required reading for Surrey’s MLAs

Just Posted

Most Read