LETTER: When opportunity meets preparedness

When considering financial support in a post-COVID world, we might want to use the lens of climate change and the future in which we want to live. The past, we will recall, has led us to where we are today. When opportunity meets preparedness, significant synergies can result and include a future by design.

Money will be spent in the post-COVID recovery. Do we want to use a rear view mirror to reclaim the past, or design the future in which we want to live? There are opportunities to re-train workers and develop infrastructure to help transition toward that future. Are we prepared to take advantage of that opportunity?

Ron Robinson

Nelson

Nelson Star