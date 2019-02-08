Letter: When is it my turn?

(An open letter to MLA Linda Larson)

It has recently come to my attention, that as a taxpayer in B.C., I am the part owner of a wood splitter. At this time, I would like to request a date and time that I could use this device to assist me in my chore of splitting wood to burn in my fireplace to supply an alternate source of heat in the house. The use of the wood splitter would save me considerable time and energy as I’m not as young as I used to be. I assure you that this equipment would be treated respectfully and not abused in any way, as others may have a need for it also.

I hope to hear from you soon so that I can arrange my schedule around my allotted date and time for the wood splitter. Thank you.

J. D. Wylie

OK Falls