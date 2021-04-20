LETTER: When did Revelstoke become gravel pit central?

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. There are two new gravel pits up for consideration by the province. The area is deemed to be ecologically sensitive. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Dear editor,

There are two more gravel pit applications in the newspaper this week for the Westside Road area. When did Revelstoke become gravel pit central for so many companies? Is there not some other corner of the province that has less pristine areas to have the forest cover and soil stripped away to become yet another gravel pit?

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke applying to withdraw Jordan River from Crown Land

When will the City of Revelstoke hear the loud pleas of their citizens and protect our forests and use their voice to protect our wilderness? British Columbia has inadequate mechanisms to protect our forests from wholesale industrial pillaging. The City of Revelstoke must mobilize now to advocate on our behalf in order to have something left for future generations.

Sincerely,

Sarah Newton

Revelstoke

Revelstoke Review