LETTER – When considering vaccination, listen to the advice of the experts

Dear editor,

I agree with T. Hardy’s argument in his June 9 letter to the editor that whether or not one gets a COVID vaccination is a personal health decision.

I also agree that in our publicly funded medical system no one for any reason should be refused health services or be required to make extra payments.

But I don’t agree with his assertion that our personnel vaccination history is no one else’s business. If you can choose not to be vaccinated others can choose to require proof of vaccination before allowing you to enter their homes or places of business.

Like T. Hardy I have enjoyed good health for most of my life and took virtually no sick days over my working career. Not having had the flu for over 40 years and thinking “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” I took a pass for a long time on the yearly flu shots. I changed my mind when I read of research by immunologists claiming that even if you don’t exhibit systems of the flu you can be passing the disease on to others if you are unvaccinated.

The same is said to be true for the COVID vaccination.

Mr. Hardy says he disagrees with “the government telling me what to inject into my body” while I appear to be letting immunologists make the decision for me.

The problem is that I have limited knowledge in the field of medical science so my decisions are strongly influenced by the advice of doctors and scientists. I also listen to the advice of professional plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, bankers, lawyers and climate scientists.

Whether or not I agree with their conclusions, or take their advice or use their services is ultimately my decision. But it would be foolish not to seek out the advice of those more knowledgeable than ourselves before making a decision about something as important as a covid vaccination.

Erik Taynen,

Merville

Comox Valley Record