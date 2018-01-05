Letter: wheelchair-accessible homes must have necessary changes

However, a home that's wheelchair accessible should not be devalued

Editor,

After reading another letter to the editor on Dec. 13 written by D. Storey of Dragon Lake concerning wheelchair accessible housing, I felt I had to reply.

In January 2003, I bought a local house built specifically for a gentleman in a wheelchair.

In 2008, I needed to get a new appraisal done on the house. In the report, the appraiser reported the house as “unfinished.”

He had listed items such as: no doors for under both the kitchen sink and the bathroom sink. No cupboard doors for under kitchen counter.

He said the kitchen and bathroom counters were not only too low, but not wide enough for the “standard” height.

While what he listed in the house was correct, he would not listen to the reasons.

Of course, there was no cupboard doors; his wheelchair could not get close if doors were in the way. The sinks and counters were lower – that way he could reach from a wheelchair.

The drawers for cutlery and utensils were short, but were as long as the narrowed counters would allow.

My point is perhaps some appraisers, realtors, other professionals, as well as the general public needs to take in considerations of modifications to a home.

Homes can be built wheelchair accessible, but may be devalued in the process.

B. Stevens

Quesnel