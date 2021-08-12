Letter: What will it take for Horgan to stop cutting of trees?

What will it take for Horgan to stop cutting of trees?

With wildfires on our own island, in our own community, Premier John Horgan, a Vancouver Islander, still doesn’t seem to care.

Head of the United Nations António Guterres says that the “evidence is irrefutable…fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk…with many of the changes becoming irreversible”.

Just what will it take for John Horgan to respond and stop the cutting and removal of trees from our already diminished forests? I question his sense of reality. Psychosis is a distorted or nonexistent sense of objective reality.

Miyo Stevens

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen