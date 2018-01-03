Letter: What makes wine guy a climate expert?

Summerhill Pyramid Winery owner Stephen Cipes released his new book, All One Era, Dec. 21. - Credit: Kevin Trowbridge

To the editor:

I was curious to find out which university Stephen Cipes (Winery owner branches off with book, Capital News, Dec. 22) attended which made him even remotely credible to write an article about the “so-called” climate change being pushed by big governments?

Is he a meteorologist, a biologist, a …..?

What are his credentials to be so conversant about the questionable carbon foot print of the intolerable first world nations, to which he refers to in such a sure and knowledgable fashion?

Wine is a science but not one of climate change.

So Stephen, fess up. You have never lied to us before.

Joy Brown, Kelowna