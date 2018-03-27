LETTER: What is the difference between lobbyists and protesters?

Dear editor,

Re: Tom Fletcher article “Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil (March 6/2018)

The Kinder Morgan pipeline that is scheduled to run to our coast is owned by a corporation that is based in Texas. That is not Canadian, but they have paid lobbyists in Ottawa, and probably in Alberta and British Columbia as well. All the big corporations that want to have their way with Canada and our resources have lobbyists in Canada.

So, Tom, you tell me; what the difference is between out-of-country corporate lobbyists and out-of-country environmental groups doing business in Canada? It seems to me to be one of the same. I don’t see you slamming corporate lobbyists like you do organized environmental groups. So which group do you support?

Larry Church

Courtenay