LETTER: What are deverloper’s ties to communist regime?

Dear Editor,

The article updating Taisheng International Investment Services work on the Skeena Industrial Development Park gave good overview.

Unfortunately, attempt to get an overview of Taisheng International and insight into the relationships of its board members led to a search error page: “404 Sorry! Page Not Found”. Useful to know would be the relationship of Taisheng with the Communist Party of China.

Anyone doing business in China should be expected to know of the control the state exercises on journalists and lawyers active in human rights and investigation into Party behaviour. Knowledge should then lead to justification for business with a regime that notoriously arrested human rights lawyers in what is now known, from its July 9, 2015 occurrence, as the “709 Crackdown”. No error messages when that’s searched.

Worth visits too is the site of Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei and the stories of his travails with the Chinese government. The state has harassed him, and others less well-known than him, to the point of ridicule and clear paranoia over the consequences for itself were he and they not circumscribed. For those harassed and arrested, much worse.

And talking of googling, it is worth considering the ever-expanding Chinese state control and censorship of the internet. Would our mayor, council, and promoters accept such control over us or themselves?

A state that cannot accept satire of its leader as can, at least for now, America of Donald Trump, is a state that offers less than what we should wish for.

Maybe that’s the best barometer for business.

David Heinimann

Terrace, BC