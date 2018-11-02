Letter: What about voting majority?

The only sensible margin of victory is 50 per cent plus one vote of THE ELIGIBLE VOTERS.

One item not discussed in all the letters and rhetoric about proportional representation is the concept of a voting majority.

The only sensible margin of victory for any side of the question is whether or not 50 per cent plus one vote of THE ELIGIBLE VOTERS chose that side.

That should always be an automatic minimum for any very important question such as this to succeed, even if less than 50 per cent of eligible voters actually participate.

We highly doubt that such a voting majority will emerge, so there will be no clear result in my opinion.

David Leckschas