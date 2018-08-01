Letter: what a great weekend

Thanks to Karen and Andy, Rocky Mountain Event planners,iIt was a successful Julyfest followed by a great Kimberley Car show. How lucky are we to have such hard working Kimberley people in our community, putting on events for all of us to enjoy.

Kimberley City Bakery with the Medieval Festiva , First Saturday with Emily, Carol and Centre 64, Marysville Lions for the Daze and excellent breakfast, the Elks for the on going entertainment, the Chamber for a prideful Canada Day, Around the Mountain and soon the fun Fall Fair, the list goes on and on in this community.

It just wouldn’t happen if it weren’t for these people and all the volunteers. They help create our fun culture and joyful spirit and always have. I remember when I moved here, how much fun this town was and all the people that volunteered to make it happen. It might be your turn to volunteer next and make it happen!

When you see these hard working community people doing their thing so we can have a fun community, make sure you give them a thank you and not a complaint. . Like the old saying sort of goes either button up or step up!! Enjoy the rest of the Kimberley summer events.

Bev Middlebrook

Kimberley City Councilor

for 4 more months