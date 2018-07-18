LETTER: Westporte construction means one less park to play in

Such a shame it had to be the playground and park that had to be sacrificed...

To the Editor,

I arrived home from camping at Sproat Lake to witness the toppling, crunching and grinding of trees coming down in Westporte Place Playground and Park for the soon to be constructed rental accommodation at Rainbow Gardens.

Such a shame it had to be the playground and park that had to be sacrificed. The neighbourhood will miss the sound of the ball and bat, the thump of the basketball, of young voices filling the air with laughter as they romp around on the playground.

It’s now one less clean park for my granddaughter and my friends’ grandchildren to play in, along with the children in the neighbourhood and school buses of kids that enjoyed their time playing there.

Westporte Place will soon be considered a retirement village, with seniors watching seniors, the life of the area will be reduced to shufflers and strollers.

I hear that in new subdivisions, parks and playgrounds are being considered. Was Westporte Place Park the vision behind this inspiration? To bad council wasn’t considerate enough to keep our park before they voted to sell it.

Gerry Walerius,

Port Alberni