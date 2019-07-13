LETTER: West Shore youth run wild

Hello there Colwood and Langford parents.
Do you know where your teenager was on Friday, June 7 at 2:30 a.m.? I know where quite a few were. About 20 were hanging out in Herm Williams Park close to my house.
I wish I could say they were having a good time like we used to do when we were teenagers, but this group sure wasn’t.
When my son and his two friends passed by at 2:30 a.m. having walked home from Darcy’s, about 15 teenage boys swarmed out of the park to challenge them to a fight. Naturally they weren’t interested but the gang followed them right to our driveway, taunting, jeering and threatening them.
Can nobody walk at night without being set upon by a pack of violent out-of-control teenagers?
Oh, and parents – when I was busting my tail to raise my kids to be decent human beings, what were you doing?
Josephine O’Carroll
Langford