LETTER: West Quesnel apartment building tenant thanks everyone who helped after fire

Editor,

It is so hard to understand how going through an apartment fire changes your whole life in a fast breath and can destroy dreams and hopes!

I wish to thank Colleen and Jim from the management team of the building for their quick thinking for the safety of the people to remove them from the building (working for three days with no or little sleep).

I wish to thank the tenants for their kind words to me and all the other tenants.

I wish to thank ESS, led by Gary Stuart and his team, for the quick response to house people that had nowhere to go, in motels, and setting up food at restaurants!

I want to thank the Quesnel Fire Department, led by Mark Rawlings, for the quick thinking to get this fire under control, making sure people were not endangered!

I wish to thank the Billy for the food, Tower Inn for the rooms, as well as the Travelodge and any person or persons involved in our safety and well-being!

Thank God that no tenants or pets were hurt; we all got out safe!

Thank you all!

Distance, wear a mask and always be safe.

Scott Jones

Tenant on Doherty Drive, Quesnel

