LETTER: West Beach boat ramp appears to be unfinished business

Editor:
Hopefully, the new White Rock West Beach boat launch is still a work in progress and they have not paid the design engineer’s full bill.
I would venture the engineer has not had the experience of carrying a kayak or small boat down the gravel ramp or tried to climb down the rocks on the west side of the boat launch.
Both are non-functional – you will slip and fall.
The ramp’s incline is too steep for gravel and should be paved down to the water so you can maintain a proper foothold.
Also, why not put in a set of stairs to allow beach access versus crawling over rocks on the west side of the ramp?
You spend all this money and have not achieved a reasonable solution.
Dave Ludwar, White Rock