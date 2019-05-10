LETTER: West Beach boat ramp appears to be unfinished business

Editor:

Hopefully, the new White Rock West Beach boat launch is still a work in progress and they have not paid the design engineer’s full bill.

I would venture the engineer has not had the experience of carrying a kayak or small boat down the gravel ramp or tried to climb down the rocks on the west side of the boat launch.

Both are non-functional – you will slip and fall.

The ramp’s incline is too steep for gravel and should be paved down to the water so you can maintain a proper foothold.

Also, why not put in a set of stairs to allow beach access versus crawling over rocks on the west side of the ramp?

You spend all this money and have not achieved a reasonable solution.

Dave Ludwar, White Rock