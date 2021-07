Editor:

Recently, the hot weather in the Fraser Valley has been historically hot. It was hotter than down in Phoenix, Arizona.

I did spend one summer in Phoenix. I could attest that it was extremely hot with the temps exceeding 120 F.

This extreme heat went on for days and days, and the nights were no different, where it only cooled down slightly.

So, welcome to Phoenix, Arizona!

Harvey Andrew

Agassiz

Agassiz-Harrison Observer