Re: Work starts on mall expansion (News, July 17)

Welcome to Nevergreen Mall.

They could have left one tree to grow through the roof of the new Timmy’s (Tim Hortons) for the crows to caw about community wellness and beautification.

As a companion business to the Canadian icon Timmy’s how about a mortuary: Donuts to Daisies.

E.M. Anderson, Sooke