Letter: Weighing the options to the pipeline

It is definitely time to weigh all the options when looking at our present pipeline situation

While the Kinder Morgan pipeline is a contentious issue, and gets lots of press lately, we’ve forgotten that petroleum companies and the businesses that provide services to them won’t just sit back if the pipeline expansion doesn’t work out for them.

They will simply add to the cost of doing business when shipping petrol products by rail. With maybe a small increase in gas prices as a result.

If we are to believe we have an influence on pipeline decisions, it may be time to take a closer look at what we’re trying to do. Is it responsible to choose one method over the other? I’m not writing to promote my point of view as much as to say “What are your preferences?”

Every single decision we make in our lives has consequences we’ve often never dreamed of. It is definitely time to weigh all the options when looking at our present pipeline situation. Understood, there are solutions to the problem, but they take funding and dedication to become reality, and we’re not quite at that point yet.

Dave Drought

Oliver