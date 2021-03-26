LETTER: We need to strengthen our commitment to fighting climate change

'Now is the time so don't fail us'

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows oil pump jacks in McKenzie County in western North Dakota. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

We need to strengthen the Canadian Climate Bill C-12 currently before Parliament in order to effectively battle the world climate emergency threatening our future. Without effective action now, it will be too late.

Members of Parliament must get in line with a majority of Canadians or we will not avert a coming disaster. Half measures are no longer acceptable so members must now make a bold effort.

Now is the time so don’t fail us. We are counting on you to set an example.

It is now up to you. We will be watching.

John C. Wilson

