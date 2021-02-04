LETTER: We need MP Morrison to help us create a cleaner world

Re: MP Morrison calls KeystoneXL permit cancellation “devastating news” Jan. 28

MP Rob Morrison describes the news of the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, the “worst day for Kootenay-Columbia and for Alberta.” He goes on to say he can’t even ” fathom how that is going to affect our riding.”

The next 10 years will be vibrant, challenging and demanding years where we will all have to unite against a common threat, changing climate. There will always be an energy sector that will need skilled workers, it just won’t be dominated by the extraction of fossil fuels.

There will be upheaval for sure, but we need our MP to have a solid grasp of the science and the consequences of inaction. We need him to have our backs, particularly the backs of those who will face the greatest changes. We need our MP to remind us that we are resilient, and that the science is there to create a cleaner world. We need him to lead us through these changes, not give us reason to fear what science is telling us we need to do.

We need him to fathom a livable planet where a healthy economy does not exist at the expense of the environment, and our children’s future. It is not our future anymore, it is theirs, and fossil fuels will not be part of it.

Judeth Betts

Procter

Nelson Star