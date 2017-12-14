Letter: We need a 24-hour hospital in Castlegar

Could someone explain to me why the Castlegar Hospital does not have 24/7 emergency care?

With our growing population, it appears that a 24-hour service would be in the best interest of Castlegar and the surrounding communities. After the 8 p.m. curfew, everyone has to access the Trail Hospital or, myself, living in Glade, the Nelson Hospital.

Why is our community shortchanged in this essential service? A 15-minute drive to the Castlegar Hospital versus 25 minutes to Trail (from Castlegar) makes a huge difference in the immediate life-saving care of a loved one. And this 25 minute time frame does not take into account the delays caused by such things as icy road conditions or traffic delays.

How much more would it cost to keep the Castlegar Hospital Emergency Department open 24 hours? Yes, an ambulance is always a phone call away, but most times it is a local family member driving a loved one to the hospital and a local family member providing ongoing support.

We need seven days a week 24-hour Emergency Services at the Castlegar Hospital.

Bonnie Shlakoff

Glade