Letter: We must preserve, increase Canadian content

We must preserve, increase Canadian content

Government inaction and domination of big foreign players is killing Canada’s news industry. Canadian storytelling matters. Whether it is on screens or in print our stories tell us who we are as a society. So if these stories disappear, so does a big part of what it means to be Canadian.

Every year Canada becomes a bigger market for foreign content and less for Canadian. An election will be called any day now. I want our candidates to know that my vote comes at a price: if you don’t offer substantive solutions to the Canadian content crisis, you can forget about my vote.

I hope others will join me in demanding more from our elected officials. No matter the political party — we are Canadian content!

Sylvia Holt

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen