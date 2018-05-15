LETTER: We don’t live in ‘a perfect world’

I've been reading the letters to the editor about the supportive housing project and those opposing the project have left me feeling sad and dismayed.

I’ve been reading the letters to the editor about the supportive housing project and those opposing the project have left me feeling sad and dismayed.

Would that we all lived in a perfect world where there were no hungry people, no one who was not able to afford housing and in the case of Parksville, expensive housing, no drugs, no mental illness, no one with any problems at all. But we don’t live in such a world.

In this world, the problems facing us individually and collectively seem, at times to be insurmountable. Who, among us, whether rich or poor, has never needed any kind of assistance? Assistance comes in many forms and can be as little as offering to walk a neighbour’s dog, or as large as helping a family member prepare for a garage/yard sale or taking someone to the doctor or driving someone to and from chemotherapy week after week. The kinds of assistance are many and varied and by helping others, it makes us more human and caring.

With this project, we are asked to help, to assist in helping 50 individuals to live in safe and secure premises so that they can have a chance to improve their lives, get healthier, and, in some cases, find employment. We should want everyone, be they homeless or not, to feel that they are a part of our community rather than looking upon them as undeserving, threatening our well-being, or negatively impacting our quality of life. Who amongst us would not want another chance to make things better for ourselves?

I hope those opposed to the project will open their hearts and truly listen to those who have had experience with supportive housing and realize that their fears are just that, fears.

Elizabeth Salomon-de-Friedberg

Parksville

Previous story
Please comment on Retallack proposal
Next story
EDITORIAL: Super Saturday

Just Posted

Councillor right; referendum wrong

  • 9 hours ago

 

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

  • 9 hours ago

 

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

  • 9 hours ago

 

Officials break ground for 14-storey tower in White Rock

 

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Super Saturday

    Saturday, Oct. 20 will mark local election day in British Columbia, when voters will go to the polls to elect councillors for the City of Parksville and the Town of Qualicum Beach, directors for the Regional District of Nanaimo and trustees for School District 69.

  • LETTER: We don’t live in ‘a perfect world’

    I've been reading the letters to the editor about the supportive housing project and those opposing the project have left me feeling sad and dismayed.

  • Editorial: Being prepared is key

    It's a phrase we've heard time and time again from emergency crews and officials. Be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

  • LETTER: School trustee voting age doesn’t need to be lowered

    While I truly admire Jacob Gair for his efforts to lower the voting age for trustee elections to 16 (re: School boards vote to reduce trustee voter age, May 8), I have a few questions and comments:

  • Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for May 15, 2018

    Bob Castle's Under The Glacier cartoon for May 15, 2018

  • LETTER: A heartwarming community is preferable

    I have worked as a community nurse for mental health and addiction programs and other public health programs in two northern communities, the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver and here in Parksville.

  • Lack of compassion is not the problem

    Re: Proposed supportive housing project at 222 Corfield St.