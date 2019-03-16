Letter: We deserve better airport service

We're a growing community with a vibrant wine industry and are an attractive tourist destination

I’m writing to add our name to the list of complaints about Air Canada’s decision to cut the late night and early morning flights in to and out of Penticton.

As my husband and I are frequent customers of Air Canada, using both their domestic and international services, we strongly object to the inconvenience and possible added cost this change will make, and I’m sure I speak for many others, not only in Penticton, but the outlying communities.

The ‘give with one hand and take back with the other’ is just not good enough — we’re a growing community with a vibrant wine industry and are an attractive tourist destination and deserve the best service Air Canada can provide.

Let’s see what you’re made of Air Canada.

Steve and Jean King

Penticton