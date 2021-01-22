LETTER: We are so lucky to have Chilliwack General Hospital in our community

We are so fortunate to have the Chilliwack General Hospital in our city.

My latest adventure made it possible to meet staff like Stephane, Wendy, Tina, Meghan (hopefully spelled correctly), Ken, and Mark and others. The natural anxiety over hospitalization was so very professionally handled with repeated explanations of procedures and constant kind attention from one station to the next. Upon exiting to learn of their 12-hour shifts made the entire exercise so much more impressive.

We must ensure continued respect for such dedicated working people.

Jon Jordan

