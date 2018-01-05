Letter: ‘We are responsible for putting knowledge into action’

Editor: I wish to address the Dec. 27 letter of J. Jansen.

First, I am not against development. This is a necessary part of our world.

However, I am against development that is a threat to human health.

Health guidelines that were created by tax dollars recommend a 750 foot buffer zone between truck routes and homes and schools. We will have 25 feet.

This important issue is not about schools being on main roads now.

It is about using the knowledge that has been acquired through research by health experts.

Consider this reasoning: people smoke so it must be OK, or asbestos has been used for years, so no problem. When we know better we are responsible to put this knowledge into action.

Spreading out traffic is logical but not allowing 1,200 to 1,400 semis to travel at full speed directly beside homes and schools. There are other better options, like 192 Street.

Air Care did not change the pollution statistics from heavy trucks.

We are not talking about local truck traffic which has and always will be welcome.

The 200th Street intersection has been an ongoing problem for truckers and for this reason the BC Truckers Association wrote the Ministry of Transport endorsing the plan for another route.

This was not for local deliveries but to provide another route to Port Kells, the South Fraser Perimeter Road and Golden Ears crossing.

J. Janzen suggests moving to solve the problem. Moving to another neighbourhood simply makes the problem someone else’s and fixes nothing .

My mission as a health advocate is for the greater good for all and this includes future generations.

Linda Nash,

Walnut Grove