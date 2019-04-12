LETTER: We all have a right to our opinions

Reader says no one is totally right or wrong in their beliefs

Re: A different point of view (Letters, April 10)

A lot of us don’t agree with the things said or done these days.

I agree with most of what Elizabeth Milne said in her letter, but if I didn’t, I would not castigate her for her opinions. They are her opinions and she has a right to them, as do I and every other individual in a free democracy. She should not be called names or vilified by you who disagree.

No one is totally right or wrong in their beliefs, but we all have the right to hold and express them as long as we give the same privilege to everyone else.

It takes a broad mind and understanding to be accepting of those who disagree with us, but it is their right.

To those who have been so nasty toward Elizabeth Milne online, I think you owe her apologies and you need to learn tolerance for the rights and opinions of others.

D. Anderson, Sooke