LETTER: Water removed from an aquifer not easily replaced

Dear editor,

When you live on an island, the only water you get is from the sky.

When you remove that water as proposed by bottling (from) an aquifer in Merville, the water removed will not ever come back unless we have a deluge from the sky.

We are in a prolonged dry spell, and they tell us the glacier will be gone in a few years.

We should listen to our K’omoks First Nation and do everything to preserve our water, above and below the surface.

The world is drying up and we should pay attention …

Syd Burrows

Comox

