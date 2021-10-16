LETTER: Walnut Grove resident fedup with road conditions, too

Do you have an opinion on the subject, share it at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Dear Editor,

I couldn’t agree more with Rob Gaw’s letter [Langley neighbourhood’s development causing headaches for drivers, Oct. 14, Langley Advance Times] and regarding the atrocious disregard for the taxpayers of Langley Township.

As a 30-year taxpayer in Walnut Grove, who needs to use 208th Street on a regular basis, I also am angered by the way our governance “kow tows” to developers for the increased taxes they want that makes their jobs easier (more revenue to easily appease the rest of the Township political whiners).

How about having the developers first of all reduced in numbers, then made to pay their fare share, up front, for road rebuilds before starting a development, not long afterwards.

If they say they can’t afford it, then we can’t afford them a development permit, period!

Do their servicing work then replace the roads properly.

It can and has been done in the past.

I’m tired of being taken advantage of by these off-shore developers/corporations.

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

