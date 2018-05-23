Letter: Walnut Grove paving job ‘elementary’

Editor: I applaud the Langley school system for integrating trades training in the high school curriculum. I think the trades training program is a terrific way for young adults to launch themselves into the work force in well-paying careers in the trades.

Editor: I applaud the Langley school system for integrating trades training in the high school curriculum. I think the trades training program is a terrific way for young adults to launch themselves into the work force in well-paying careers in the trades.

Having worked in the trades for many years, it has been quite obvious the trades were neglected for too long and there is a shortage of qualified apprentices and journeymen, especially in the booming housing and infrastructure climate in the Lower Mainland.

That being said, I believe they should limit the opportunity to grade 12 students only. I haven’t seen the announcements made public, but it appears that they have extended the program to the elementary schools. It certainly looks (and feels) like a kindergarten class paved the westbound lane of 88 Avenue between 212 Street and Walnut Grove Drive.

Obviously I am just kidding. I think a kindergarten class would have done a better job.

Randy Muralt,

Langley